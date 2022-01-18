Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,520. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

