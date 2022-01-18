Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 837,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $449.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.