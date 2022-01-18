Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $400.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $400.00 price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.06.

Shares of MSFT traded down $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,727,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.67. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

