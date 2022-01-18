Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 24020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.03 million and a PE ratio of -22.80.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Lumina Gold news, Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$105,075.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,500.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

