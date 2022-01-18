C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

