Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the second quarter worth about $526,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 173.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

