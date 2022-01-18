WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DGRE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

