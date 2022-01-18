Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.14

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 7495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.
In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
