Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 408106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

