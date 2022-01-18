Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

