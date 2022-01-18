Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Rises By 45.9%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 64,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

