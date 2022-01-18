Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,350. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

