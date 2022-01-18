Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 9.6%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.