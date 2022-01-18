Elgethun Capital Management Buys 276 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.83. 156,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The company has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

