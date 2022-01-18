Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,592 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $215.62. 165,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.