Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.66. 113,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $380.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

