$28.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report sales of $28.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.05 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 382,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,470. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 193,202 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.