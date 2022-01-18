Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,425.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $77,425.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00106078 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

