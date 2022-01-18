BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.24 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $118.24 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.48 or 0.07464077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.38 or 0.99923192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007689 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

