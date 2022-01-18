Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $13.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 67,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,850. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

