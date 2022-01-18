Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.75 million and the lowest is $100.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $176.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $179.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.03 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 31,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

