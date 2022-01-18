Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.36

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $648.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Opera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

