Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $72.95. Approximately 11,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 586,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

