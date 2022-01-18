Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 14500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

