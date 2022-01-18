CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 4.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.66. 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 172,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.