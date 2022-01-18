Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Decreases By 40.0%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,530. The firm has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.25. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spok by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.