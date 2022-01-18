Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.21

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 836890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$201.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.