Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,460. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.