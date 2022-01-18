Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 23,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

