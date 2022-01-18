Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $654.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.19 million and the lowest is $653.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 8,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

