Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $654.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.19 million and the lowest is $653.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 8,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.