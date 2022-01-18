Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.14. 15,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,110. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.36.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

