Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $838,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 357,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

