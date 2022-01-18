Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

