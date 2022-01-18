Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $78.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,717.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,900.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,824.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,215.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.