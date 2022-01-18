Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

