Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 139,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,400. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

