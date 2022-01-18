Balancer (BAL) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Balancer has a total market cap of $108.61 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $15.64 or 0.00037481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

