UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 282,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,820 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

