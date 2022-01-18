Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.40 and last traded at $264.17. 62,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,691,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.