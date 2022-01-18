HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 2,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

