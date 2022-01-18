JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $385.00 Price Target

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $385.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.07. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $247.16 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,647,903. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

