BMO Capital Markets Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$10.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 103,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

