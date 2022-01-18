Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVBN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a market cap of $223.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

