Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CELP remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

