CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 37931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

