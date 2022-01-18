Blockpass Market Cap Hits $318,544.54 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $318,544.54 and $63.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PASSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.