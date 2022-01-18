Etho Protocol Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $166,675.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.97 or 0.07486980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00078110 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 57,384,599 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

