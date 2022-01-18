Mercer Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. MercadoLibre makes up 5.5% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,134.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 300,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,451,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,929.60.

MELI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,122.77. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,267.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,535.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 693.82 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

