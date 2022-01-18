Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $7.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 billion and the highest is $7.73 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

US Foods stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 46,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.