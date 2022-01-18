$183.65 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $183.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the highest is $184.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $753.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,445 shares of company stock worth $2,247,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 9,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

